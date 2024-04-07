Sabal Trust CO Has $506,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Enbridge by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Enbridge by 25.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Enbridge by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 0.8 %

ENB stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,220,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,075. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enbridge

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.