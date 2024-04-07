Sabal Trust CO Decreases Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

NYSE:HOMB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.77. 636,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

