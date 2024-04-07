Sabal Trust CO Acquires Shares of 7,023 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 584,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,227,000 after acquiring an additional 43,863 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,672,000 after acquiring an additional 104,604 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 278,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 384,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,882,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,656. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

