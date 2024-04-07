RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Raises Dividend to $0.76 Per Share

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.7577 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.66.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.84. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

