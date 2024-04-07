Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is QV Investors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

QV Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 5.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $59,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,220,441,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 8,119.3% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 321,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,659,000 after purchasing an additional 317,466 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 836,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $102.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.50. The company has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 37.66%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.