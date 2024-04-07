Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $13.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 438.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,093 shares of company stock worth $319,841. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

