Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) PT Raised to $18.00

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROIV. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $37.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,624.14% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,506,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

