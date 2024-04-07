Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) PT Raised to $15.00

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 27.79, a current ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $37.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,624.14% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 99.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 129.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,506,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

