Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Sells 137 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,140,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $107.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,548,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,491. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.25. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

