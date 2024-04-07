Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Buys 600 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $95.41. 589,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $73.27 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average of $90.09.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

