Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Roche by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Roche by 612.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $30.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

