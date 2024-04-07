Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie Sells 30,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $1,081,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,326.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $1,220,400.00.
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $445,902.08.
Roblox Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Barclays upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
