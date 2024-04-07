RM plc (LON:RM) Insider Purchases £17,700 in Stock

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Humphrey bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £17,700 ($22,219.43).
RM Stock Up 1.3 %
RM stock opened at GBX 58.25 ($0.73) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 57. The company has a market capitalization of £48.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.09. RM plc has a 52 week low of GBX 45.61 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 94 ($1.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.44.
