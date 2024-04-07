RM plc (LON:RM) Insider Purchases £17,700 in Stock

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Humphrey bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £17,700 ($22,219.43).

RM Stock Up 1.3 %

RM stock opened at GBX 58.25 ($0.73) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 57. The company has a market capitalization of £48.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.09. RM plc has a 52 week low of GBX 45.61 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 94 ($1.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.44.

About RM

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources segment offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries.

