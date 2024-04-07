RKL Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $1,925,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.30. The stock had a trading volume of 608,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average of $83.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.36.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

