RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 43,790 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,056,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,274,947. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

