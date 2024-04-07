RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on INTC. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.71. 66,224,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,681,176. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a PE ratio of 99.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

