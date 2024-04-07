Retireful LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $5.01 on Friday, reaching $476.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,550,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,335. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.07.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

