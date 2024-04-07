Reston Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.37. 1,357,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,172. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.57 and a 1 year high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

