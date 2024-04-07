Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Reston Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,277,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,089. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.46.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

