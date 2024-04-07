Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $24.68 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $24,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 35,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,450,000 after acquiring an additional 694,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $470,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.53. 2,610,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.06. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.