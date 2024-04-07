Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $12.45 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after buying an additional 58,849,352 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after buying an additional 383,206 shares during the period. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,283,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 463,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 237,283 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,235,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.03. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.