Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $1,135.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $968.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $942.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $959.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $885.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,738,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

