Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

REED stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Reed's alerts:

About Reed’s

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.