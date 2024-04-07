Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Rayonier alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Rayonier

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Rayonier Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,076,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,027,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,265,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 1,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,350,000 after buying an additional 853,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,752,000 after buying an additional 522,801 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYN stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.