Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184,169 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Raymond James worth $65,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Raymond James by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 246,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,065,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,253,000 after acquiring an additional 124,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Raymond James by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,915,000 after acquiring an additional 76,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RJF traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.29. The company had a trading volume of 730,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.02. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Raymond James from $116.50 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

