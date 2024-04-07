Raymond James Cuts Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target to $8.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAXN. UBS Group cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $152.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $38.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.