Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 534 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter worth $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII opened at $480.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $232.00 and a one year high of $501.72.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lennox International from $491.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $469.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Lennox International

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lennox International

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.