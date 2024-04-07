Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Sells 43 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,787,000 after acquiring an additional 152,315 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 70,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 183,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,241,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $257.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

