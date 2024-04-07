Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Has $13.15 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,205 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 4.8% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $13,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $29.99 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

