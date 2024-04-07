Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $179.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

