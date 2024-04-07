Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $37.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RRC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Range Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

