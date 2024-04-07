Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Radiant Logistics Trading Up 0.4 %
RLGT stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.79. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $7.76.
Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.08 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.94%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 69,117 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,584,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,570,000 after acquiring an additional 26,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,287,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 220,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.
Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.
