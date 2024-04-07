QV Investors Inc. Sells 99,275 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

QV Investors Inc. cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 99,275 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $20,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 464,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CNQ opened at $81.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average is $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

