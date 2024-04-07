QV Investors Inc. Sells 6,380 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 387.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 516.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.3 %

HRL stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.