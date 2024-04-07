QV Investors Inc. Sells 6,340 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average of $76.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

