QV Investors Inc. Sells 4,139 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc. owned 1.85% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $11,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TIXT opened at $8.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $899.51 million, a PE ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TIXT. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

