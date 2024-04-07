QV Investors Inc. Sells 3,260 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,940 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.10.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EOG opened at $135.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.42. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $136.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

