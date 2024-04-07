QV Investors Inc. Sells 1,230 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. TFI International makes up 3.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $43,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in TFI International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TFI International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth about $5,941,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 17.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFII opened at $158.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.76. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $161.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.92%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Scotiabank raised TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.72.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

