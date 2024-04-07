QV Investors Inc. Sells 1,185 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,206 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 1.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $15,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

