QV Investors Inc. Makes New $27.20 Million Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 673,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,198,000. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 2.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Brookfield Asset Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

BAM opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.14. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.43% and a net margin of 50.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

