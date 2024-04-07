QV Investors Inc. Has $15.17 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $37.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $292.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.34.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

