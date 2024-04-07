QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $140,243.01

QUASA (QUA) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $140,243.01 and approximately $144.31 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00014056 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00018346 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001594 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,439.15 or 1.00165307 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011354 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00127228 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00118307 USD and is down -7.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $155.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

