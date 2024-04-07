QUASA (QUA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $144.34

QUASA (QUA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. QUASA has a total market cap of $140,246.92 and $144.34 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00014165 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00018104 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001588 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,321.31 or 0.99832765 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011617 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00127975 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000066 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00118307 USD and is down -7.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $155.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

