Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.54.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.20. 639,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,245. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $265.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.89 and its 200-day moving average is $204.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

