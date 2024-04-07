Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,485,000 after purchasing an additional 246,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,313,000 after acquiring an additional 95,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,184,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,144,000 after acquiring an additional 206,509 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,182 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHO traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.78. The company had a trading volume of 519,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 6.84. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $140.73. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.53 and a 200-day moving average of $112.79.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($1.28). M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $972.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MHO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

