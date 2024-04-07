Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $128,000 Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 39,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AROW traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $23.48. 23,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $388.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.70. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $29.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

