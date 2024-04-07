Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 10,685 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,685 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ AMRX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. 1,824,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,293. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 126.04%. The firm had revenue of $616.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.