Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sharecare in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sharecare by 7.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 667,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sharecare in the third quarter worth approximately $6,252,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sharecare by 1,307,971.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,177,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sharecare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Sharecare Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHCR remained flat at $0.68 during trading hours on Friday. 1,771,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,096. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

Sharecare Profile

(Free Report)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.