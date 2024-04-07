Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 3,303 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 912.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2,724.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 930.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMR. StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The RMR Group Price Performance

RMR traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 62,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,161. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

The RMR Group Profile

(Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.