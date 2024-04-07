Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $87,000 in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2024

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBKFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OBK traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 65,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $929.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.96. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $36.91.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OBK. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.