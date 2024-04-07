Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $87,000 in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OBK traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 65,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $929.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.96. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $36.91.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OBK. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

